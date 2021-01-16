Mary Lou (Campbell) Groves

Mary Lou Groves, 83, Kokomo, passed away at 11:03am, Thursday, January 14, 2021. She was born October 15, 1937 in Greentown to Abe and Hester (Dillman) Campbell. She married Danny Groves, and he survives.
Mary Lou worked for Chrysler in the Transmission plant for 20 years until her retirement in 1990. She was a member of the UAW Local 685 and the F.O.P. She enjoyed showing off her youthfulness by doing Karate and demonstrating her headstand abilities to others. She would be found walking around town and enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida and its beaches. She was an animal lover, especially of her dogs, and her parrot, Petie. Her true love was her family, especially her grandbabies.
Along with her husband, Mary is survived by her daughter, Loretta (George) Smith-Dickerson; granddaughter, Yolanda (Nate) Newsom; great grandchildren, Brianna Smith, Derrick (Brittany) Alford, Jaya Ferguson; great-great grandchildren, Zaidyn Humphries, Vivienne Alford, and Mila Alford; sister, Phyllis Chapel; brothers, Merrell (Katrina), Darrel (Fay), Larry, and Victor Campbell; step-son, Dan (Kristi) Groves; and step-grandchildren, Ashley and Katie Groves
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Betty, Ray, and Edgar Campbell, Katherine Reynolds, Maxine Pyke, Jack Campbell, Barbara Eades, and Jeffery Campbell; and step-son, Don Groves.
Visitation will be held from 1-2pm, Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road. Funeral service will follow at 2pm, with live-stream available at www.shirleyandstout.com. Burial will follow at Albright Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
