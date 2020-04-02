Mary Lou Bolton

On March 30th 2020, Mary Lou Cummings Bolton (69) was called home to Heavens Golden Gates to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was surrounded by her family as well as her companion Mike Warren.
On April 11th, 1950 she was born to Robert & Lena (Sparling) Baldwin at St Joe Hospital in Kokomo, Indiana.
Mary Lou was a devout Christian who attended Florida Station Church of God in Anderson, Indiana. She retired from the Chrysler Cafeteria in June of 2005 where she also held numerous positions in the Local UAW 685. Mary Lou was a Lifetime Member of the Kokomo VFW Auxiliary Post 1152 where she was a Conductress.
Mary Lou was an avid IU fan who also enjoyed music, dancing, flea marketing ,rummage sales as well as family get togethers and decorating for many holidays, especially Christmas. Anyone who knew Mary Lou loved her, there was no choice. She had a heart of gold, a beautiful smile, and a contagious laugh.
Mary Lou is survived by a son, Zack (Patty) Cummings; a sister, Judith Martin; nephew Michael (Margo) Kissinger; a niece, Amanda (Jesse) Meyers; as well as 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 2 great nieces and 2 great nephews. Mary Lou was loved by two very special cousins, Chuck & Barb Baldwin and Pat Rossman; as well as many other family members and close friends.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, son Timothy Cummings, husband Kenneth (Moe) Bolton, and a brother in law, Richard (Crazzy) Martin.
Ellers Mortuary will be handling her services but due to the COVID-19 situation there will be no viewing. There will be a private gathering for immediate family at Crown Point Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Kokomo VFW Post 1152, and there will be an announcement made so friends and family can gather to remember her and share stories.