Mary Lou (Bishop) Towe

Mary Lou Towe, 64, Kokomo, passed away at 9:20 am Sunday July 12, 2020, at her home. She was born February 11, 1956, in Logansport, IN, the daughter of the late Russell & Maxine (Hellyer) Bishop.
Mary worked for ELS Fiber Coating in Logansport and Subway. She enjoyed going to the beach, sunbathing, and flip flops.
Mary is survived by her children, Jeremy Lucy (girlfriend, Pamela), Michigan, Betsy Hiffner, Peru, Carrie Wooten, Kokomo, and Zach Towe (girlfriend, Kristin), Kokomo; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Lucy; siblings, Mary Kay Collins, Barb Courier, Cheryl Lynn Bishop, and Steven Bishop.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
