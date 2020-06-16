Mary L. Roberson

Mary L. May-Roberson, 63, of Kokomo, passed away at 9:38 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at St. Vincent hospital in Kokomo. She was born August 21, 1956 in Kokomo to William Henry and Ellena J. (Forsythe) May. She married Richard L. Roberson on September 17, 1983. They later divorced but remained friends.
Mary was a homemaker and worked for the Kokomo Bargain Center for over 20 years. She also worked in home health care as a CNA for 4 years and enjoyed cutting hair. She graduated in the 100thgraduating class of Kokomo High School. After high school she studied Interior Design for a year and a half. She enjoyed crochet, cross stitch, researching genealogy and her cats.
Surviving family include her former husband, Richard L. Roberson of Kokomo; her siblings, Molly Sullivan and Dan May, both of Kokomo. Roger May of Lafayette; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and siblings, Jackie Lee May, Stephen Lynn May, Billy May and Ruth Ann May.
A celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18th, 2020 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Bill Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery in Kokomo. Visitation will be held from 11 – 1:00 p.m. Thursday prior to services at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA. 22215 in Mary’s honor. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
