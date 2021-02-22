Mary L. Dukes, 72, Kokomo, passed Saturday, February 20, 2021 at her residence. She was born October 6, 1947 in Hastings, MI to Richard and Bernadine (DeMund) Rose. She married Glenn Dukes and he preceded her in death.
Mary worked as a presser for Hobson and Stites Cleaners for 30 years, and then worked for Tipton Cleaners. She most recently worked as a bartender at the Great Escape. She was a fun-loving and adventurous woman that everyone enjoyed being around. She enjoyed traveling, riding motorcycles, camping, going to the casinos and playing the penny slots.
Mary is survived by her children, Rosemary (Donnie) Bushong, Alice (Jerry) Hatfield, Kathryn Neal, and Lisa (Ryan) Deaton; significant other, Tom Bray; siblings, Linda Ensley, Tommy Rose, Pam Neal, Carol Lancaster, and Cindy Bronson; grandchildren, Alexander and Brandy Grell; Dakoda and Austin Hatfield; Brittney Heisher, Cassie Neal, Darrian Peterson; and 10 great grandchildren.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Debbie; and grandson, Nick Grell.
Visitation will be held, Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 11am until the time of the service at 1pm, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road. Pastor Jason Grant will officiate. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s honor to the American Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be made at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Mary's family, please visit our floral store.