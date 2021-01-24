Mary Kay Adler Cardwell, 80, Kokomo, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus at 4:08 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Primrose Retirement Community of Kokomo. She was born July 22, 1940 to Arthur and Edith (Pumphrey) Adler in Tipton. On August 22, 1964, she married Danny Cardwell at Liberty Baptist Church, Groomsville, IN. He preceded her in death on February 7, 1996.
Mary was a 1958 graduate of Prairie High School. She graduated from Indiana University in 1963 with her degree in education and later with her Master’s. She retired from teaching for Taylor School Corporation in 1996 after 33 years of service. Mary was a member of First Church of the Nazarene where she was active in the celebration choir and the Crusaders S.S. class. She enjoyed reading, listening to music, playing card games with friends, traveling, breakfasts with her retired teacher friends, watching Indiana basketball and football games, Indiana Pacers, and Indianapolis Colts. She had a special place in her heart for her cats and K-9 companions over the years. Mary Kay was well loved by her family and all who knew her. Her laugh was contagious.
Mary is survived by her son, Derek Cardwell, Knoxville, IA; brother, Dr. Alan J. Adler; nieces, Cathy Adler Hart, Marcia (Michael) Leach, Tamara (Barry) Appleton, Carrie (Rick) Greene, Kathy (Tim) Mendenhall, and Sherry (Steve) Wallace; nephews, Jack (Catherine) Plake, John Walsh, and Richard (Shelly) Walsh; great nieces and nephews, Cory Hart, Cara (Rob) Willson, Allison (Justin) Weaver, Grant Appleton, Casey Hart, Adam (Meagan) Leach, and Evan Appleton; great-great nephews and niece, Asher Willson, Elisha Weaver and Adley Willson.
In addition to her husband Danny, Mary Kay was preceded in death by her parents; and niece, Toni (David) Wood.
Funeral services will take place at 2 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021, at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S Washington St, Kokomo, with Dr. Garey Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Baptist Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family 12 pm to 2 pm Thursday at the church before the service. Masks will be required to attend the visitation and funeral. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene in Mary’s memory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
