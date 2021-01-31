Mary Kathryn Holtz

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, Mary Kathryn (Elder) Holtz, 98, of Kokomo passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at home. Mary Kaye was born on Oct. 8, 1922 at her family’s farmhouse in Dexter, Ind. to Thomas Lafayette and Kathryn Lucille (Ewing) Elder.

The youngest of three siblings, Mary Kaye graduated from Tell City High School, Class of 1940, where she was proud to have perfect attendance K-12. In 1943, she earned her B.S. in Home Economics and Physical Education, and in 1960, received her M.S. in Education—both from Indiana University Bloomington. Generations later, she was elated to have her son and granddaughter also graduate from her alma mater.

After teaching at Troy High School for one year, Mary Kaye joined the civil service in Pearl City, Hawaii during WWII, where she worked as a clerk typist and USO Recreational Director organizing naval activities. After teaching in Hawaii for a few years post-war, she returned to Tell City, Ind. where she and her family built and operated the Starlite Drive-In while teaching at Laconia High School, followed by Elberfeld and Lynnville High Schools. In 1964, she moved to Kokomo where she taught fourth and fifth grade at Lincoln and Lafayette Park schools. She devoted over 50 years to teaching students year-round, and then after retirement, continued to teach homebound students with Kokomo Center Schools for many years.

Mary Kaye was a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star #89, lifetime member of the Indiana Retired Teachers Association, Tri Delta Sorority alumni, and member of the IU Emeritus Club, Howard County Retired Teachers Association and Kokomo Senior Citizens Center. In 1959, she was proud to have been selected as a TV panelist where she discussed “Hawaii and Statehood” before it became a state.

In her younger years, Mary Kaye loved to dance, judge beauty pageants and home arts at county fairs, and traveled extensively to nearly a dozen countries. She valued quality time spent with family and was her granddaughter’s biggest cheerleader during countless events and activities. In her free time, she also enjoyed taking pictures, scrapbooking and reading memoirs. She saw beauty in nature and had a love for life’s simple pleasures. From an early age, she always had an affinity for animals and in her later years, adored her beloved great grandpup Grizzy.

Mary Kaye’s passion for education and children was evident not only to her students, but to all who knew her. She leaves behind a legacy of teaching—remembered for her strong work ethic, enthusiasm and dedication. In her own words, her love for education was only overshadowed by her love for her family. Fiercely independent and strong-willed, she never skipped a beat. Her generosity, ambition and resilience were an inspiration that will be greatly missed, but admired forever.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Remarkably, Mary Kaye lived through four notable disasters—the Ohio River Great Flood of 1937, Boston’s 1942 Cocoanut Grove fire, Hawaii’s 1946 Aleutian tsunami and Kokomo’s 1965 Palm Sunday tornado.

Survivors are son Terry Holtz (and wife Diane), Kokomo; granddaughter Sara Holtz, Carmel; plus two nieces and two cousins.

Mary Kaye was preceded in death by her parents, sister Lucille (Elder) Harms, brother Arnold Augustus Elder and son Gary Holtz.

Per her request, services will remain private; final resting place will be in Tell City’s Greenwood Cemetery. Because of her love for children and animals, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Kokomo Public Library or the Kokomo Humane Society. Her family encourages that if you have fond memories of her that you’d like to privately share, please submit to marykayeholtz@gmail.com, or share tributes on shirleyandstout.com.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the doctors and staff of Dr. Peter Nechay and Dr. Sherri Nuss, along with her caregivers and in-home hospice team—Holly, Janelle, Bonnie and Lillyan—for their comfort and care.