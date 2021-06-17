Mary K. Roark

Mary Katherine Roark (Kokomo), 81, two stepped her way to the big mansion in the sky on June 15, 2021 at 8:55 am at her home surrounded by family. She was born to Orville O. and Lida J. (Clark) Helsley on March 31, 1940 in Kokomo.
Mary wed Thomas E. Roark on Dec. 15, 1956. They spent their first 25 married years living in Baltimore, Maryland before moving their family back to Kokomo.
Affectionately known to (literally) everyone as “Memaw”, Mary’s light shone bright as she embodied the values of family, understanding, and compassion. Fiery, stubborn, hilarious, and often inappropriate, her legacy will live on in a tight-knit family of caring and loving people who will pass on the lessons she taught all of us about what’s important and how to be good people.
Surviving are daughters Tamre Morgan, Kellie (Robb) Ooley, and Diana (Todd) Hendricks; grandchildren Kristin (Aaron) McHugh, Josh Morgan, Jessica (Jeff) Waegelin, Katherine Nearhouse; great-grandchildren Ariana (Robb), Tommi, Aidan, Damian, Zoey, Emilia, Liam, Josie, Tommy, Aubrie and Winter, and great-great-grandson Niko.
A family that feels immensely grateful to have had Memaw as our mom and grandma and as a guiding light for our family.
Preceding her in death were her husband Thomas E. Roark, son Thomas O. Roark, son-in-law Joseph Morgan, grandchildren Kyle and Michael Morgan, her brother Steve and his wife Diana Helsley, and her sister Judy and her husband Jay Thurston.
Visitation will be held at Ellers Mortuary Friday June 18th from 11-1, with memorial service starting at 1:00pm.