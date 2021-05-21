Mary Jo Riley Wise, 81, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away on April 20, 2021, at her home. She was born March 20, 1940, in Indianapolis, to Raymond Walter and Harriet (Trick) Riley. In 1974, she married David Wise, in Muncie, and he preceded her in death in 2013.
Mary Jo graduated from Northwestern High School in 1958 and went on to graduate from Colorado Women’s College. She worked in secretarial positions at Ball State University, Lawrence Township School Corporation and Butler University before retiring to Pensacola. Mary Jo enjoyed reading, traveling, and Great Britain History and loved West Highland Terriers.
Survivors include her son, Michael Raymond Shutt; grandson, Riley Kendall Shutt; and dear friend, Anna Lopez.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.
A Requiem Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo, with Fr. Richard Lightsey officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Kokomo.
