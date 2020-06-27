Mary Jo (Humbert) Kuntz

Mary Jo Humbert "Bobo", 96 years old of Kokomo, Indiana passed away June 26, 2020 at Century Villa Healthcare in Greentown. She was born on February 10, 1924 in Kokomo to Joseph and Mary Humbert (Kemp).

She graduated from Kokomo High School in 1942. On September 4, 1945 she married the love of her life, William James Kuntz, who passed away January 24, 2014. They were married for 68 years.

They had two children, Gary William Kuntz (Sandy Diane Deceased) and Rita Harbaugh (Ralph Deceased). She is also survived by one sister Jerri Hardy (James deceased) of Carmel, a sister and brother-in-law Marty and Mary Jane Collins of Utah and a special niece, Julie Becherer (Frank), Carmel.

Mary Jo had five grandchildren, Lorna Harbaugh (Danna deceased), David Harbaugh (Angie), Beth Wittenbach (David), Jim Kuntz (Kelly), all of Kokomo, and Sherry Burlingame(Tim) of Danville.

She had seven great grandchildren and nine great great grandchildren.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Mary Jo always had a positive, happy attitude. She worked for Union Bank Insurance and Northern Indiana Supply Co. She loved her church, Chapel Hill Christian Church, serving in the church office, the worship choir, and greeting. She and her husband, Bill had a "pie" ministry taking a pie to all visitors. Mary Jo, known as "Bobo" to all who loved her, loved her family. She always had a listening ear and a loving heart.

Her motto was, "Never Give Up." She loved to sing and crochet afghans for friends and family. She will be missed forever until we meet again in Heaven.

A Graveside service for Mary Jo will take place at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10:30am.

A special thank you to the two nurses, Linda and Stacey, who sang, "In the Garden" with her.

If you wish to make a contribution in Mary Jo's memory, please direct to Chapel Hill Christian Church. Ellers Mortuary is entrusted with arrangements for the family.