With sadness and love the family of Mary Jean Myers, 94, of Kokomo announce that she passed away April 7, 2021. She was born in Bennett Switch IN August 23, 1926 to Grover & Hazel (Havens) Rhinebarger.
Mary loved being with her family. She loved her home, yard, coloring, word searches and the casino. Mary retired from Delco after more than 30 years.
Mary is survived by her son, Michael D. (Jackie) Myers of Sharpsville; daughter, Michelle E. (Jay) Jordan of Kokomo; grandchildren Brian Wm. Jones of Fishers, Michael Jesse (Amanda) Myers of Peru, Cassie Janean (Branden) Jolly of Kokomo, Capen Jordan of Kokomo, Tash (Ashley) Jordan of South Dakota, Sheena (fiancé Andy Miles), Tabby Elrod and family; and great grandchildren, Brie Jordan, Gracie Shade, Norah Jay Shade, Mickey Shade, Tyler Hess, Noah Hess, Kalub Jordan, Railynne Jordan, CJ Myers and Laurie (Derek) Baker.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband William R. Myers who passed after 65 years of marriage; brothers Robert and Wayne Rhinebarger; sisters Rozella Rector, Pauline Mast, Helen Laudenschlager and Janet Dillman.
Contributions may be made on Mary’s behalf to Compassus Hospice 8450 N. Payne Road Suite 100 Indianapolis IN, 46268 or Ronald McDonald House 26345 Network Place Chicago IL, 60673.
Services for Mary will be Monday April 12, 2021 at 1:00pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street with visitation from 11:00am until time of service. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. Pastors Jeff Sexton & Steven Archer will officiate.
You can find Mary’s obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com where you can order flowers and leave a message for the family.