Mary "Jane" (Sutton) Reames

Mary “Jane” Reames, 81, Kokomo, passed away with her family by her side at 1:11 am Friday, July 9, 2021, at Howard Community Regional Health in Kokomo. She was born on November 2, 1939, at home in Cass County, IN, the daughter of the late George and Hazel (Click) Sutton. On August 4, 1957, she married Charles “Dewey” Reames, and he preceded her in death on September 26, 2012.
Jane was a 1957 graduate of Western High School. She poured her heart into being a homemaker, raising her children, and caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an amazing cook and prepared the best chocolate chip cookies. Jane enjoyed camping trips with Dewey, and both were members of the Hobo Campers Club. She lived a strong, faith-based life filled with praying and reading her Bible. Jane was a devout member of Faith Church of Christ in Burlington.
Jane is survived by her children, Robert J. (Jeanne Marie) Reames of Kokomo, Sandra (Rex) Davis of Cutler; siblings, Nina Krisher, Jimmy (Arvella) Sutton, Butch Sutton; grandchildren, Lori (Jeremy) Ellis, Faith (Michael) Reep, Levi (Jamie) Reames, Cherrie (Clint) Harris, Jamie Canady, Chase (Becca) Lennon, Connor Lennon; great-grandchildren, Julian Perry, Maddox Ellis, Link Dewey Reames, Royce Lavee Reames, Ollie Reames, Ila Reames, Serenity Jane Canady, Harmony Lynn Canady, Xander Salizar, Ryder Salizar, Max Harris, Mackenzie Harris.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Hazel Sutton; husband, Charles “Dewey” Reames; sister, Shirley (Tom) Felda; sister-in-law, Rita Sutton; brother-in-law, Neil Krisher.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 am to 1 pm on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Faith Church of Christ, 1701 S. Michigan St, Burlington IN 46915. Funeral service will begin at 1 pm on Friday at the church with Pastor Tim Rentschler officiating. Burial will follow in Burlington Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Jane’s memory to Faith Church of Christ or American Diabetes Association, 8604 Allisonville Rd Suite 140, Indianapolis, IN 46250. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
