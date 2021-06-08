Mary Jane Smelser, 103, of Galveston, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, June 4, 2021 at her home. She was born September 26, 1917, in Maynardville, TN to James A. and Melinda C. (Miller) Graves. She married Charley A. Smelser October 5, 1935, in Howard County. Charley preceded her in death in February of 1984. Mary Jane was a farm wife and homemaker. She was a proud supporter of the Grissom Air Force Base Air Museum and was an avid gardener and planted a garden until she was 100 years old.
She is survived by her children, Charley A. (Judy) Smelser Jr. and Betty (Bob) Vore, both of Walton. Surviving grandchildren include, Charley Alan Smelser, Ernie Smelser, Daniel Smelser, Jerry Shepherd, Melinda Jackson and Brenda Harris. She is also survived by several great grand and great great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Charley, eight brothers; Oscar, Delmer, Tom, Edward, Lillard, Lawrence, Mike and Claude Graves and one sister, Coker Tucker.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 10th, 2021, at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with her nephew, Louie Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in the Galveston Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services a 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. You may leave a message to her family at www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to Mary Jane (Graves) Smelser's family, please visit our floral store.