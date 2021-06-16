Mary Jane Dill, 95 1/2, Kokomo, passed away at 6:54 pm on Monday, June 14, 2021, at St. Vincent - Kokomo. She was born in Kokomo on Saturday, January 23, 1926, to Charles E. and Laura (Endean) Raymont.

Mary was a graduate of Kokomo High School and worked as a secretary for both Continental Steel of Kokomo and Converse Church of Christ, where she was a member. She retired in 1973.

Mary enjoyed playing at the Euchre club with her friends. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cake decorating, oil painting, and cooking. She was a wonderful cook and farm wife, and she “made the most amazing ham that anyone ever ate!” She especially loved taking care of her family, children, and grandchildren, as well as watching their sporting events and following her son’s (Roger) sports. Mary also sold Mary Kay and Shackley and was an avid Pacers fan when Reggie Miller was playing.

Survivors include her daughter; Patty Pavey; sons, David Dill and Roger Dill; grandchildren, Bradley (Randi) Whitesel, Shelly (Mark) Stambush, Melissa Stotler, Derrick (Casey) Dill, Dustin Dill, James (Stephanie) Mantz, Shiyanna (Dylan Danzelsen) Dill, Angie (Chet Sites) Mantz, Jamie (Doug) Siminton, Crystal (Kevin) Watts, Ashly (Zachary) Boucher, Dustin Fisher, Tory (Ryan) Zappata, and Josh Dill; and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Raymont; and sister, Jan Jansen.

The family will receive visitors from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Converse Church of Christ, 301 E. Wabash St., Converse, IN.

Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Mary’s life will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor John Clark officiating. Burial will take place at Converse Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.

Memorial contributions may be directed to American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.

Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.