Mary Henderson, 75, Kokomo, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side Monday, May 10, 2021. She was born September 16, 1945 in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Howard and Grace (Anthony) Hobbs. In 1990, she married Garry Henderson in their home, and he survives.
Mary retired from Delco Electronics after 30 years of service. She enjoyed hauling pigs with Garry, being with the cattle on the farm, and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Garry, she is survived by her brother, John (Paula) Hobbs; children, Cassie (Mike) Stater, and Kurt Hawkins; step-daughter, Erika Henderson; grandchildren, Logan (Taylor) Hawkins, Garrett Stater, Josey Oman, Gracie Heaton, Lillie Heaton, and Wilson Heaton; and great-grandchildren, Owen and Henry Hawkins.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Betty Gaston, Junior Hobbs, Jerry Hobbs, and Jeanette Meadows.
Funeral services will be held at 12 pm Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Gary Britton officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. Friends may visit with the family from 10 am to 12 pm Saturday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
