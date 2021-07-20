Mary Hannah (Harshey) Lewis, 98, died Friday, July 9, 2021. She was born to William & Mary Lilly Harshey on June 29, 1923, in Bennetts Switch, IN. On January 6, 1942, she married Robert Lewis, who preceded her in death on August 17, 2007.
Mary graduated from Kokomo High School in 1941. She worked for Stellite / Haynes for 25 years. She was very active at Saint Andrew Episcopal Church, where she was a member of St. Anne's Guild, St. Margaret's House and Cursillo.
Mary is survived by her children, Barbara Kilgore, Chuck Lewis, James (Cathleen) Lewis, Cindy (Dick) Bunnell, Susan Tragesser and Julie Lewis. Mary had 21 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
A Requiem Mass will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, July 24, 2021, at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior Street, Kokomo, with Rev. Fr. Ted Neidlinger officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon until time of service Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne's Guild in care of St. Andrew's Church, to be used for the prayer garden. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Mary's family, please visit our floral store.