Mary Frances Anderson, 84, of Kokomo, IN passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Vincent Heart Hospital. She was born on January 15, 1936 the daughter of John and Millie Burgess. She married Lawrence Anderson on July 4, 1960 who preceded her in death.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bingo and thrift shopping.
Surviving relatives include daughter, Rhonda (Dave) Smith of Galveston, IN; grandson, Ryan (Stacy) Russell of Galveston, IN; two great grandsons, Riley and Ansen Russell and three step grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Ronald Ray Anderson and brother, John R. Burgess.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN 46902. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Kokomo Rescue Mission. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com