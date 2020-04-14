Mary Flaty

Mary Marie (Hodson) Flaty, age 86, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 in Greentown, Indiana. She was born on September 15, 1933 in Kokomo to the late Rollie and Argile Hodson.
On April 27, 1951, Mary was married to Leonard Flaty in Kokomo. Leonard preceded Mary in passing on October 1, 2002. Together, Leonard and Mary raised three children, and she took care of things at their home while he worked. In her free time, Mary enjoyed going out to eat, visiting garage sales, and antiquing. She also made a very tasty date pudding that was enjoyed by her friends and family members.
Mary is survived by her children, Linda (Mike) Hamilton, Leonard (Sue) Flaty, and Danny (Patty) Flaty; sister, Betty Browning; grandchildren, Cindy (Doug) Elliott, Greg Hamilton, Jeremie (Shellie) Flaty, Kimberly (Matt) Upchurch, Jason (Nicole) Flaty, Amber (Brent) Hoffman, and Josh Dillon; and great grandchildren, Courtney Elliott, Elle Hamilton, Hudson Hamilton, Lilly Upchurch, Lizzy Upchurch, Mattingly Upchurch, Leo Flaty, Tenley Flaty, and Brayton Flaty.
Due to CDC restrictions, services for Mary will be held privately for family members only.
Memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Kokomo Humane Society.