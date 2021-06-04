Mary Emma Shiflet, 87, Russiaville, passed away at 5:27 pm Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at her home. She was born April 15, 1934 in Whitley County, KY to the late John W. Woods and Juda C. Matlock. On April 14, 1955, she married Earl Shiflet in Kokomo, who preceded her in death on July 25, 2011.
Mary retired from Delco Electronics in 1985. She was a member First Assembly of God where she enjoyed helping with funeral dinners and Sunday school. Mary also enjoyed traveling, gardening, and spending time with her family.
Mary is survived by her children, Lilly “Marlene” (Randy) Casey; Clay City, KY, Brenda (Jack) Dodd; Kokomo, Vivan (Jeff) Kuhn; Kokomo, and Lydia Shiflet; Somerset, KY; sister, Kathleen (Johnny) Fuller; Albany KY; grandchildren, Allen (Julie) Hunley, Rebecca (Steve) Carroll, Jennifer (Chris) Butcher, Jeramie (Jessica) Dodd, Brian (Tabitha) Dodd, Jonathan (Nikky) Chase, Ruth (Justin) Bennett, Ben (Amanda) Chase, and David Stout; 15 great-grandsons; and 1 great-granddaughter.
In addition to her husband Earl, Mary was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Delores Parker, and Muriel Ferguson; brothers, Archie Woods, Noah Woods, and John Woods; and granddaughter, Dawn Nicole Stout.
Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Mark Chase officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. Friends may visit with the family 4 pm to 7 pm Monday, June 7, 2021, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent Hospice Group in Mary’s memory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
