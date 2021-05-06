Mary Ellen Massey

Mary E. Massey, 90, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on May 4, 2021. She was born on June 21, 1930 in New London, Indiana the daughter of Paul G. and Alto Opal (George) Dunlap. On November 7, 1953, she married Lewis Leon Massey who preceded her in death on November 20, 2002.
Mary loved crocheting and crafting. She made hundreds of crocheted afghans for the veterans in the VA hospital. She was an active member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary for over 50 years, serving as President for many years. She was also active in the Fireman's Women's Auxiliary during Leon's tenure on the Kokomo Fire Department, also serving as President for several years where the wives supported the fire fighters during multiple-alarm fires handing out dry gloves, coffee, or whatever else was needed.
She loved her country and was rarely seen without some sort of patriotic shirt or coat. You could count on her to be selling poppies for the American Legion annual poppy drive for veterans.
She never missed sending a birthday, anniversary, or greeting card to close friends and everyone in her family. Her unconditional love was often hidden by the kind things she did. But one thing for sure, she loved her family and would do anything for them. The word "no" was just not in her vocabulary.
Survivors include one son and one daughter-in-law, Roger and Deborah Massey, Russiaville; one daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Jeff Denny, Kokomo; seven grandchildren, Ashley Bergin (John), Kyle Denny (Lyndsey), Tiffany Massey, Adam Massey (Megan), Jason Massey (Betty), Matthew Massey, Michael Massey; nine great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two brothers and two sisters, Paul Dunlap, Jr. (Beckie), Betty Pohlman (Roland), Lucille Wilhoite, Jim Dunlap; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, one child Wayne Massey, and four siblings Ruby Purvis, Dorothy Robertson, Tom Dunlap and Jane Rawles preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, May 10, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden . Visitation will be 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Monday, May 10, 2021 at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.