Mary Ellen Henry, 83, Kokomo, passed away at 2:35 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021, at her home. She was born February 13, 1938, in Morristown, TN, to Ruble and Ella Mae (Johnson) Campbell. On December 31, 1970, she married Donald Henry who preceded her in death.
Mary retired from Delco Electronics in 1993 after many years of service. She loved her church and served in many capacities over 40 years including the nursing home ministry as the “banana lady”, clown ministry, and cooking and cleaning for many church events.
She is survived by her children, Ron (Jody) Strange, Brenda Creason, Robynne Henry, Rhonda Reel, Rhonda Strange, Steven Henry, and Christina (Keith) McKay; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Hinkle; and long-time close friend, Steve Hightower.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don Henry; and a son, Bryan Strange.
Funeral services celebrating Mary’s life will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at Bethel Tabernacle, 661W 400S, Kokomo, with Pastor Steve Branstutter officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday at the church. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
