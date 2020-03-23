Mary Ellen Haller, 99 of Tipton, and formerly of Kempton, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her residence. She was born on December 27, 1920 in Bloomington to Farris Brandon & Dora (Neal) Stimson. On October 2, 1943 she married Dr. Robert L. Haller who preceded her in death in 1986.
She was a 1939 graduate of Bloomington High School and a 1943 graduate of Indiana University where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. Mary Ellen worked in the medical records department at Robert Long Hospital in Indianapolis while her husband was in medical school.
Mary Ellen was an active member of the Kempton Methodist Episcopal Church; the Kempton Women’s Study Club and had been a trustee of the Tipton County Library Board. She had also been a volunteer at Tipton County Memorial Hospital for many years. While living in Kempton, Mary Ellen enjoyed her time in a ceramics group; planting and tending to her multiple flower beds and playing bridge, belonging to bridge groups in Kempton and later in Tipton.
Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Ellen Bechtel, Richmond, Julia Ann (Frank) O’Brien, Indianapolis and two sons, Robert L. (Shari) Haller II, South Bend and Thomas William (Connie) Haller, Fishers. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Ellen was preceded in death by a sister, Juliarose Weaver, a brother, Robert Stimson, a daughter-in-law, Jill Edwards Haller and a son-in-law, Dr. Jerry A. Bechtel.
Funeral services for Mary Ellen will be held privately and she will be buried in Kempton Cemetery alongside her husband Robert. Young-Nichols Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions in Mary Ellen’s honor be made to the Encore Senior Center, 341 W. Jefferson Street, Tipton, Indiana, 46072 or the Good Shepherd Food Pantry, 120 South 4th Street, Tipton.