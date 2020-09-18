Mary Ellen Mullens, 74, of Galveston, passed away at 8:51 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Community Howard Regional Hospital in Kokomo. She was born June 20, 1946 in Kokomo to James Russell and Ellen Marie (Droke) Coombs. She married Paul W. Mullens on May 27, 1983 in Logansport and he survives.
Mary Ellen retired from Delco Electronics in Kokomo in 1995 with 30 year’s service. She was a member of U.A.W. Local #292 in Kokomo and she loved spending time with her grandkids.
Surviving family include her husband, Paul W. Mullens, Galveston; her sons, Russell Smith and Richard Smith both of Florida and Curtis N. Mullens of Galveston. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter and 1 sister, Donna Collins of Kokomo. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers Thomas and James Coombs, 1 step son, Kyle Wayne Mullens and 1 grandson.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Pastor Bobby Estel officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens in Kokomo. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com