Mary Ellen Bass

Mary Ellen King-Bass, 86, Kokomo, went home on Friday, September 17, 2021. Mary was born in Kokomo on September 30, 1934, the daughter of James B. King and Lena M. Anthony-King. She married Jimmy E. Bass on June 15, 1956 in Kokomo. They were married for over 50 years before his passing in 2007.
Mary graduated from Kokomo High School. She worked for Star Globe and retired from Delco in 1998. Mary loved Jesus and was a member of Apostolic Lighthouse Church. She loved her family and was loved by many. Mary enjoyed the Christmas season, listening to holiday music and entertaining family and friends. She was very generous, and would help anyone in need. She had a great sense of humor.
Surviving Mary are her six children, Karen (Joe) Mitchell, Jay Bass (fiancé Donna Cook), Michael Bass, Lori Simpson, Grace Bass, and David (Dawn) Bass; step daughter, Stephanie (Leland) Smith; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jon) Marbach, Melinda (George) Meacham, Aaron Bass (fiancé Kayla Rouse), Brandon Bass, Cody Bass (fiancé Mikayla Mosher), Dylan (Kimberly) Bailey, Caitlin Bass, and Chloe Bass; great grandchildren, Courtney (Grant) Butler, Brice and Connor Meacham, Caleb Marbach, Renesmee Elizabeth, Atlas Bailey, and one on the way; great great grandson, Gage Butler; and her granddog, Deisel.
Preceding her in death are her brothers, Leonard, Barney, Marley, Nate, Blaine, and Jimmy; sisters, Helen, Thelma, and Tootie; and a special niece, Linda Fross.
A gathering of friends and family will be held Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 11am to 1pm at Grace Apostolic Church. The service will begin at 1pm with Pastor Joe David Wampler officiating. Burial will follow at Albright cemetery.