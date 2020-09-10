Mary Ella (Dennis) Jones

Mary Ella Jones, 80, Kokomo, passed away at 6:30 pm Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Golden Living Center in Kokomo. She was born August 28, 1940, the fourth child to the union of the late Odie Rue & Loise (Stribling) Dennis. She was married to Charles Jones who preceded her in death.
Mary graduated from Harmony Vocational High School in Carthage, Mississippi. She continued her education graduating from Mississippi Valley State University where she met Charles Jones whom she married in 1960. Mary professed Christ at an early age and was baptized at Galilee Morning Baptist Church. She was a member of 3rd Baptist Church of Chicago under the leadership of the Rev. Elmer L. Fowler where she served on the church nurses board.
Mary is survived by her 3 sons, Charles K. (Ophelia) Jones, Bryan K. (Charliner) Jones, and Marcus K. Jones; grandchildren, LaKeisha Jones, Jasmine Jones, Bryan K. Jones Jr., Kelvin Jones, Shelton Bolden, Jade Jones, Arianna Jones, Charnita Jones, Brianne Jones, Demetrius McAlister Jr., and Darrion McAlister, along with a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and her 2 sisters, Ivonne Bailey and Shirley Robinson.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles; grandson, Christopher Jones; and her siblings, Bob Dennis, John Lee Dennis, Christine Gaston, Laura Jean Corruthers, and Glen Dennis.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the Wayman Chapel AME Church, 920 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo, with Pastor William Gary officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm in Marion National Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10-11 am Thursday at the church. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
