Mary Elizabeth Stubberfield-Woodard

Mother Mary Stubberfield-Woodard was born 3/28/1932 in Logansport, Indiana. Her parents are Olie and Ora Smith which preceded her in death along with Mother and Father-in-law Richard and Leola Graham, Olie Smith Junior (brother), Marion Sawyer (sister), sisters in law Myra Scoygert and Daisy Woodard, Charlie Woodard brother in law. She united in holy matrimony to Herman Lee Stubberfield 2/11/1950 which was deceased 9/13/1992. Then united in holy matrimony to Theodore R. Woodard 10/9/1993. Deceased 7/14/2000. Mother Mary was a member of Disciples of Christ Church. Bishop Charles E. Woodard was her pastor. She was a loyal and faithful member. She was a minister, Church Mother and Prayer Warrior. She served wherever she was needed. She always had encouraging words for everyone who came in contact with her. She would always say, “Don’t let any ‘ugly’ rub off on you.” She loved to cook, sew, fish and flowers. Most of all she loved her family. To her, everyone was family. You couldn’t walk away from her without knowing she loved you. As a daughter, she was a “Perfect Mom.” She was my best friend, doctor, nurse, comforter, cheerleader, encourager, and anything else I needed. Mother Mary leaves to cherish her memory daughter Sonia (Charles) Woodard, son Demetrius (Yvette) Stubberfield, two stepsons Theodore Woodard and Pete Woodard and four stepdaughters Addie Settappa, Myra Lynn Woodard, Melvena Beaver and Debbie Woodard. (Two sisters) Vickie Whitfield and Izola Graham (Brothers) William Smith, William Graham, Richard Graham and George Graham. (Grandchildren) Brian (Shereana) Morgan, Bradley (Yvonne) Morgan, Tanika Gibbs, Charles Woodard, Tom Woodard, April Davis and Ron Woodard. (Great grandchildren) Tierney Lawson, Kaelan Morgan, Andrea Morgan, Imani Morgan, Jamonte (Rebekah), Morgan Shyheim Marsh Bradley Morgan, LaKedra Marsh, Mirama Davis, Krissa Davis, Caleb Woodard, Rubie Davis. Too many to list them all. (Nephew) Darrell Smith (niece) Ann Morris, other relatives, church family and friend. Without a doubt, Mother Mary Stubberfield-Woodard will be missed by her physical family, her Disciples of Christ family, her extended spiritual family and everyone who knew and loved this woman of God. Services will be Saturday October 24, 2020 12:30pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street. Friends may call from 10:30am until time of service. You may find Mother Mary’s obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com to send flowers and leave a note for the family.
