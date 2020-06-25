Mary Elizabeth McKinney, 90, passed away at 5:10 am Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at North Woods Village in Kokomo. She was born December 10, 1929, to Luther and Ora (Miller) Collier, in Ackerman, Mississippi. After her father’s death, she was lovingly raised by Buck Collier.
Mary was a graduate of Ackerman High School. She retired from Kinsley Furniture Company in LaPorte, IN. Mary was baptized at the Gumbranch Baptist Church in Ackerman, MS.
Mary is survived by her children, Debbie(Bob) Roberts, Mike (LaDonna) Hembree, Lisa (Chad) Miller, Paula Scott, and Gary Hembree; grandchildren, Julie Dubois, Greg Roberts, Sara Osborn, Heather Hembree, Derrick Pearcy, Brittany McKinney, Dakota Miller, and Paulette Hembree.
Mary was preceded in death by her husbands, J.T. Hembree and Max McKinney; sister, Odell Frasier; and has one son Ricky Hembree and one granddaughter Heather Renae Hembree awaiting her in Heaven.
A prayer service will be held for Mary at 11 am Friday, June 26, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery at 12 pm Friday. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
