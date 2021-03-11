Mary Elizabeth Ford, age 76, passed Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at her home in Markle Indiana, with family by her side. Mary was born Nov 23, 1944 in Lowestoft England, to Malcolm and Rosa (Munsey) Morrison.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Norman and Chris. Mary is survived by her children Elizabeth (aka Lisa) Ford and David (Lisa) Ford. Her grandchildren Shayne, Christian, Matt, Stephanie and Robert. Several step grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, also several nieces and nephews. Two brothers Alan Morrison of England and Leslie Morrison of Australia.

Mary had been a hairdresser for many years before working for Rax Restaurant in Kokomo. She then worked for CVS Pharmacy in Kokomo from which she retired.

Mary was a past member of the F.O.Eagles club of Kokomo as well as Greentown United Methodist Church. She was a current member of Shiloh United Methodist Church of Kokomo. Memorial services will be held March 20, 2021, at 4 pm with visitation 2 hours prior at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5741 W 100 N Kokomo, the Pastor Michael Goodspeed officiating.

The family would like to thank Golden Living Center of Kokomo, Auburn Village of Auburn, and Heartland Home Health & Hospice of Ft. Wayne for the care she received with them.