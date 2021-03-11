Mary Elizabeth Ford

Tags
After COVID-19 took away the Illini's chance at the national tournament last year, enjoy every minute of this year's fun team as it makes its postseason run.
Jennifer Garner recently got her ears pierced at the age of 48, after spending years worrying her father wouldn’t approve of the jewellery.
Actor Matthew McConaughey, whose home state is Texas, says he is seriously considering a run for governor and it may be what he wants to do with the next chapter of his life. HLN's Melissa Knowles has the details.
Watch This Woman Convince Guy To Give Her His Chained-Up Dog And Puppies | The Dodo Faith = Restored
When a woman heard about a man who was keeping a mama dog and her puppies chained up in his backyard, she rushed over to to convince him to let her help him.
CNN's Brianna Keilar speaks with Navy veteran Kaitlynne Hetrick and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston about why Tucker Carlson's comments about women in the military are so divisive.
Harold M. Chalk 89, of Kokomo, passed away at 9:22 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Waterford Place Health Campus in Kokomo. He was born February 19, 1932 in Higdon, Arkansas to Cecil and Estelle (Bradford) Chalk. He married Jean R. Gower on December 13, 1955 in Judsonia, Arkansas and she survives.
Everett "Butch" Ray Long, 71, of Kokomo, passed away at 1pm on Sunday, February 28, 2021. He was born October 24, 1949 to the late Cecil Everett Ray and Virginia June (Jarrett) Long. He married Vickie Jo Long in Kokomo, Indiana on June 19, 1982. They were married over 35 years until her pass…
At 24, Wesley Hamilton was shot, paralyzed and became "a single father in a wheelchair." His daughter inspired him to take control of his body and his mind. Today, Hamilton is using nutrition and adaptive physical training to change lives.
"The Talk" co-host Sharon Osbourne got emotional during an on-air discussion of her support for Piers Morgan after his controversial comments about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.
Plus, see a clip from the upcoming March 12 episode, where things get tricky and the 'Earp sisters rediscover their bond.'
Mizzou has never won multiple games in the SEC tournament heading into Thursday's showdown with Georgia.
NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted Wednesday morning that Denver’s district attorney dismissed the DUI charges against Melvin Gordon “due to evidentiary concerns.”
