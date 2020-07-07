Mary C. Brummett Roberts, 80, Smith Mills, Kentucky, passed away July 2, 2020 peacefully at her home in Kokomo, Indiana.
She retired from IU School of Social Work as the Dean's Assistant for 25 years and received her Associate's Degree while employed there. She was an avid bowler, who set several records with the teams she bowled with in National Tournaments.
She is survived by daughters, Robin (Randy) Marsh, Kellie Cronley (Dave Pierce) Roberts; son, Wayne Anthony (Lisa) Roberts; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren. She also has relatives in Tennessee, Peggy (Joel) Mayberry, Leslie (Bobby) Mayberry Slate, Jason (Elizabeth) Mayberry.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.