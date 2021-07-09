Mary Catherine Broo, 102, of Frankfort, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Wesley Manor in Frankfort. She was born in Orleans, Indiana on July 21, 1918 to James and Bettie (Pedigo) Taylor. She married Robert Garth Broo on November 14, 1936; he preceded her in death on April 21, 2001.
Catherine attended schools in Orleans, Indiana and afterward moved to the Kokomo area where she eventually became known as the “Avon Lady of Cedar Crest”. She relocated from Greentown, Indiana to Frankfort’s Wesley Manor in 1993. For over 20 years until the age of 95, she served as the volunteer manager of the Wesley Manor Share and Care resale shop, raising money for the health center at Wesley Manor. She was the oldest member of the Howard County Extension Homemakers club and attended Main Street United Methodist Church (Kokomo), Hillsdale United Methodist Church (Greentown), and most recently the Chapel at Wesley Manor.
Catherine is survived by her children, Nancy A. Raidy of Frankfort and Kevin G. Broo (Deborah) of Greentown; grandchildren, Debbie Parish (Dave), Tony Broo (Rhonda), Tina Aaron (Greg), Kelley Binnie (Mike), Kurt Raidy (Monica), Kevin Raidy, Devin Broo (Oneda), Daniel Broo (Frances), and Hannah Porter (Garrett); 18 great-grandchildren, and twelve great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Larry Broo; son-in-law, John Raidy; two sisters, two brothers, and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from noon until the start of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort with her grandson, Reverend Kevin Raidy officiating. A livestream of the service will be available online at www.gendafuneralhome.com for those who would like to join virtually. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Greentown.
