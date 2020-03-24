Mary C. Engleman, 92 of Kokomo died on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Waterford Place in Kokomo. She was born on February 13, 1928 in Logan Township, Pike County, Indiana to Ellet & Nannie (Williams) Dilley. She had previously lived in Petersburg, Tipton and then Kokomo. She married Robert Lee Engleman on June 16, 1945 and he preceded her in death on November 25, 2006.
Mary was an exceptional homemaker and cook. She had formerly worked as a bookkeeper at JC Penney in Tipton. Mary attended Petersburg High School and was a member of the West Street Christian Church. She was a member of “The Delts” Sorority and Eastern Star, both in Petersburg. Mary had worked for 35 years as an Avon Representative.
Survivors include two daughters, Dianne K. Engleman Murer and husband Robert, Danville, Indiana and Cheryl Lynn Engleman Currens and husband Steve, Kokomo; one brother, Paul Dilley, Sebring, Florida; two grandsons and their families, Dr. Brian Murer and wife Jenni and children Jack and Annie; Brandon Murer and wife Samantha and their son Matteo.
Mary was preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters, Ellone Bartlowe, Francis Minnis, Victor Dilley, Irma Lowe, Betty Smith and Don Dilley.
Funeral services for Mary will be for immediate family only. All others are invited to watch the service live starting at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, March 25.
Young-Nichols Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Memorial contributions in memory of Mary may be made to the West Street Christian Church, 132 N. West Street, Tipton, Indiana, 46072.