Mary Burge

Mary Jane Zell Glenn Burge, 84, of Ridgeland passed away April 28, 2021. She was born in Russiaville, IN, on June 15, 1936, to Floyd Elmer and Mary Elizabeth Haworth Zell. On June 30, 1956, she married Bryan Dickey Glenn, who passed away January 23, 1998.

Mary Jane graduated from Kokomo High School in 1954. She met Bryan at Mygrant Music Store, assisting him with a Glenn Miller record purchase. She worked at Delco Radio before becoming a stay-at-home wife and mother.

She was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church in Kokomo. She supported her children’s interests through scouts, 4H, and was a devoted swim mom. She was secretary to the principal of curriculum at Kokomo High School.

Mary Jane enjoyed playing bridge, gardening and always setting the perfect table – whatever the occasion. She and Bryan moved to Jackson, MS, in 1995. They became active members of Christ United Methodist Church. She also worked at The Paper Place for many years.

She married Henry Horn Burge on August 27, 2005. They enjoyed travel, bridge, the New Stage Theater, and the Mississippi Symphony, and were faithful members of the Christ United Methodist Church choir. Mary Jane joined the PEO Sisterhood in Kokomo in 1974 and was an active member there and in Jackson.

She is survived by her husband Henry Horn Burge; daughter, Julia Glenn Moore (Charles) of Madison, MS; and son Douglas Kirk Glenn of Kokomo, IN. She is also survived by grandchildren, Bryan Lee Moore (Kimberly) of Marietta, GA, Emily Moore Bridges (Daniel) of Birmingham, AL, Ashley Loraine Glenn of Portland, OR, and Garrett Wade Glenn of Salt Lake City, UT. Great-grandchildren are Lanier and Blair Bridges and Glenn and Jack Moore.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bryan; her sister, Emma Jean Zell Gunnell; and sister-in-law, Betty Glenn Hegenbart Poppas.

If you were a friend or family of Mary Jane’s, you were fortunate to be the recipient of her utmost care and thoughtfulness. There was never a table not set, a pie not baked, a meal not prepared, or a gift not wrapped to a standard most would never dare to attempt, but to her was simply love.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 4 at 2 pm at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. A reception will follow at 3 pm at Grace United Methodist Church in the parlor.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, the PEO Sisterhood, or Friends of Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes in Kokomo.