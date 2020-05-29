Mary Anna Word, 96, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was born to the late Eldred and Bertha (Romer) Yule on May 5, 1924 in Pasadena, California. She married Glen Thomas Word on October 31, 1945, and they had four children together. Mary retired from Tri-State Meat Processing and worked several jobs, including sanitizing medical equipment for St. Joseph Hospital. She loved doing crafts and crotchet, but most of all, Mary loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband and her son, Eugene Word.
She is survived by her children, Richard Word, Susan Kernel, and Ronald (Becky) Word; five grandchildren, Thomas (Aimi) Word, Laura Word, Eric Word, Stephanie (Dave) Higley, and Christina (Josh) Shuppert; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services for Mary are scheduled for Monday, June 1, 2020 at 12pm at Ellers Mortuary Main St Chapel. Friends and family may gather from 11am-12pm, also at the Mortuary. Mary will be laid to rest at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery.