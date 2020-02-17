Mary Ann Stahl, 90, of Jeffersonville, IN (formerly of Kokomo, IN) passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was born on December 24, 1929 the daughter of Raymond Fredrick and Frieda Caroline (Wandrei) Timm. On February 24, 1950 she married Ivan Stahl who preceded her in death.
Mary loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was famous for her homemade noodles and candy. She enjoyed gardening and watching birds, especially her cardinals. She was dedicated to helping others in need. Mary and Ivan loved roller skating and spending time on the water boating and swimming. She was a supervisor and retired after 35 years of service from Delco Electronics.
Surviving family members include her son, Michael R. Stahl (Darla) of Charlestown, IN; two daughters, Patricia Mateos of Paola, KS and Madeleine Stahl (Marc Grossman) of Califon, NJ; four grandchildren, Gretchen Orndorff (Charles); Michelle Mullen (Matt); Jose Mateos; Mary Pat Acord (Nathaniel); eight great-grandchildren; brother, Dale Timm (Vera) of Monticello, IN; sister, Lois Vaughn (Weldon) of Lafayette, IN and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ivan Stahl; three brothers; one sister and grandson, Antonio Mateos.
Funeral services will be 10:00 AM on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN 46902. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery in Kokomo, IN. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association. Online guest book at www.dignitymemorial.com