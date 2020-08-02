Mary Ann Hoepner, 79, Kokomo, passed away at 1:54 am Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Kokomo Place. She was born November 21, 1940, in Watseka, Illinois, the daughter of the late Albert Leonard & Eva Bernice (Reeder) Laird.
Mary was a 1958 graduate of Milford High School. She retired from Delco Electronics in 1992. She loved gardening and tending her flowers, along with interior decorating. Mary was a true animal lover and considered her dog Harley to be her soul spirit.
Mary is survived by her children, Michele Potter, and Melody (Michael) Mims; grandson, Derek (Shannon) Potter; great-granddaughter, Pandora Potter; cousin, Tim (Mary) Laird; nieces, Mary Lynn Cunningham and Abby Laird; and special friend, Roman.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Leonard Laird; and her beloved pet, Harley.
No services are planned at this time. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
