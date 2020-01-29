Mary Alice (Garrett) Wilson

Mary Alice Wilson, 98, of Kokomo, formerly of Young America passed away peacefully at 10:05 a.m. Saturday at Waterford Place Health Campus in Kokomo. She was born to the late Samuel Glenn and Osa Mae (McFadden) Garrett in Walton, Indiana on January 31, 1921. She married Robert D. Wilson on September 15, 1940 in Greenwood, Indiana and he preceeded her in death on December 2, 2005.
Mary Alice was a homemaker and farm wife. As a farm partner, she was in charge of the chicken house. She provided for her family by canning thousands of quarts of green beans, peaches, tomato juice and applesauce. The family often enjoyed excellent fried chicken, pot roast and homemade potato chips. She provided everyone in the family with knitted dish clothes, slippers and hats.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Young America and a charter member of Sugar and Spice Home Economics Club. In her early years she participated in the Order of the Eastern Star and belonged to the Eastern Star Howdy's group. Besides quilting with the Young America Missionary Ladies, she made quilts and afghans for every member of the family.
She was an avid reader and hid the full of zest books (not very racy by today's standards) in her dresser drawer.
Mom and Dad were enthusiastic Purdue Boilermaker fans and attended the 1995 Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. They wintered in Apache Junction, AZ for over 20 years.
Mom was unassuming and stayed in the background but was always there for each of us. She was the bedrock foundation of the family. She was much appreciated, dearly loved and will be sorely missed.
She was “Mom” to Joan L. (Bob) Davis, Walton; Carol S. (John) Torrents, Ankeny, Iowa, Patricia A (Stuart) Wier, Boulder, Colorado, and Stephen L. (Marianne) Wilson, Kokomo. She was “Grandma” to Jim (Bridget) Davis, Chicago, IL; Joe Davis, Bloomington, IN; Jill (Airl) Coffey, Shelbyville, IN; John (Jacqueline) Davis, Walton; Dawn (Paco) Suarez, Winterset, IA; Chris (Megumi) Torrents, Tokyo, Japan; Tom (Wendy) Wier, Lake Stevens, WA; Sally Wier, Monte Vista, CO; Rob Wilson, Ft Wayne, IN; Beth Wilson, Indianapolis, IN and “Great Grandma” to Jacob Knight, Hannah Knight, Declan and Ella Davis, Taku Torrents, Cadel and Galen Wier. Mary Alice is survived by one brother Glenn J. (Marcella) Garrett, Kokomo. She was preceeded in death by her parents, husband Robert, grandson Chase Hubler and sister Maxine Snider.
Visitation will take place from 5 – 8 p.m. Thursday, January 30th at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 31st at the First Baptist Church of Young America, 1451 Mill St. with Rev. Joseph Huse and Rev. Ken Spangler officiating. Friends may also visit one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Burial will follow at Center Cemetery north of Young America. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the First Baptist Church of Young America in Mary Alice’s honor. Murray Weaver Funeral Home of Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
