Mary Alice (Coe) Pasquali

Mary Alice Pasquali, 87, Kokomo, passed away at 2:22 pm Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. She was born May 4, 1933, in Sharpsville, the daughter of the late Dorothy (Davenport) Coe. On May 7, 1955, she married Arnold Pasquali and he survives.
Mary was a 1951 graduate of Prairie High School in Sharpsville. She retired from General Motors in 1998 after 30 years of service and was a member of UAW Local #292. Mary loved to sew and made clothing for her children. She also enjoyed crocheting and being outdoors. After her retirement, Mary and Arnold enjoyed playing golf, walking and bicycling. Mary loved to attend her children and grandchildren’s school or sporting events and was their biggest fan. She was an active member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.
Along with her husband Arnold, Mary is survived by her children, Mike (Mary) Pasquali, Tony (April) Pasquali, Teresa (Rusty) Welker, and Carol (Bob Jr.) Balsbaugh; grandchildren, Andrew (Molly) Pasquali, Lina (Rob) Lehner, Anna (Patrick) Camburn, Blake (Jaclyn) Kocher, Kristen (Tom) Hanley, Jacob (Elaine) Welker, MaryKate (Tyler) Cook and AnneMarie Balsbaugh, along with 9 great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy; and her brother, Richard Coe.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Wednesday August 12, 2020, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 W. 200 S. Kokomo, with Rev. Fr. Matthew Arbuckle the celebrant, where the Rosary will be offered at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 pm Tuesday, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to St. Joan of Arc Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
