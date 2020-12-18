Marvin Lee Kemp

One day last week, I received a text message from a fellow VCA (vintage car aficionado), John Cook of Carlyle, Illinois. John is a FIN MAN fan and an avid reader of The Old Car Column. And since you are obviously an OCC reader, you no doubt remember the story I ran on Sunday, August 30, about a semi-private, invitational car cruise which John held at his “building” as he calls it, a week before I ran the story about the event.