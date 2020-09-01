Marvin L Schindel

Marvin Schindel, age 91, passed away after an extended illness on August 30, 2020. He was born January 12, 1929 in Monitowoc, WI. to Gilbert & Martha Schindel. He was raised in Beaver Dam, WI. and graduated from high school in 1948. He joined the Air Force and served in the Berlin Air Lift from 1948-49. He also served in French Morocco, Libya, and Korea. He served 2 tours in Vietnam in 1966 & 1967. He was a Bomber Mechanic and later a Construction Specialist, for 21 years before retiring in 1969.
He worked for the US Postal Service as a letter carrier, retiring after 22 years. He then went to work for K-Mart and retired after 20 years.
He was a life member of the VFW Post 1152, life member of the D.A.V., and life member of the N.R.A.
He was a member of the Lutheran Church of our Reedemer, and served as an usher over 50 years. He was an expert woodworker who enjoyed making toys in his shop for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought him great joy. He was blessed to marry the love of his life, Sarah, and had 64 wonderful years with her.
He is survived by his daughter, Terri Caribardi of Kokomo, son Steve Schindel (Janet) of Shelbyville; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Micheale) Gibson, Michael and (Kaylee) Schindel, Christopher Schindel, and Sierra (Kyle) Vanatti; four great -grandchildren, Phoenix Vanatti, Gannon, Alyksandr and Maverick Gibson. He was preceded in death by his wife Sarah, son Gilbert, and his parents.
Graveside Services will be private with full military honors. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Association.