Martiqco Young 51, passed away June 13, 2021, at his residence.

Born in Kokomo IN he was the son of Larry Woodard and Mary Cannon.

Martiqco had many hobbies, including barbecuing food and watching sports. As some may know, the Colts was his favorite football team.

Martiqco expressed his happiness through his joy for music. He usually accompany it with a fashionable outfit, a smooth dance while singing. Nether less to say, he will hop out of the bed and turn his SWAG on. Not only did he have a passion for music but he will challenge you in a card game of tonk or pitty pat. Most of the time, he would be the last man standing.

Martiqco had a heart for his family and friends. If there is a family function going on, you better believe, Martiqco was there. He was the energy and life of the family gatherings.

Martiqco leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Mary Kiser, step father David Kiser;his Wife, Lacey Kenner; sisters:; Martinea Young, Tawana Lee, Michelle Garner, Heather Kiser, Jenny (Ben) Thompson, Nicole Kiser; all of Kokomo, Indiana and sister; Tonya (Rufus) Crum of Ripley, Mississippi, brothers; Phillip Cannon of Lima, Ohio, Larry Woodard, jr. of Indianapolis, Indiana and Stephen Kiser of Kokomo, Indiana. Best friend, Otis Green and God sonJim Andrysiak, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

His father, Larry Woodard, grandparents: Annie and Leroy Young and Daisy and Charles Woodard and great niece Malaya Grace Coleman preceded him in death.

The family will like to thank everyone for their prayers, phone calls, and visits during their time of grievance. A special thank you to Phyllis Roberts, for the generous care she provided.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Woodland Church of God, with Pastor L. Jack Woodard serving as officiant and eulogist. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11a.m. Service will be directly after.