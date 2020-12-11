Martin Scott Doud, 90, Kokomo, passed away at his residence, Tuesday, December 8, 2020. He was born August 8, 1930 in Fulton County to Everet and Monetta (Harding) Doud. On August 4, 1952, he married Peggy Smith. She survives.
Martin served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He worked as a plumber most of his life, and worked for King’s Heating and Plumbing. He was as avid collector of model trains. He ran a model train club and had an extensive set up in his back building and enjoyed sharing his passion with other model train fans. He also enjoyed woodworking and building grandfather clocks; boating, camping, hiking with his kids, and traveling with his wife.
Along with his wife of 68 years, Martin is survived by his children, Peggy Jean (Bradley) Buffum, Michael Scott (Debbie) Doud, Joanna Lynn Shook, Eric L. (Julie) Doud; grandchildren, Jeremy (Krista), Matthew (Amber), Katelin, Amber (Charles), Shelly, Stephanie, Holly, and Heather (Kevin); 20 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Norman, and a sister, Joan.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Hasler & Stout Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. Messages of condolence may be made at www.hasler-stout.com.
