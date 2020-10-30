Martin “Marty” D. Eilers, 58, of Lafayette, went home to be with the Lord at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born December 14, 1961 in Peoria, IL to Mel and Kay (Bean) Eilers. He married Patricia “Patty” D. Eilers on July 17, 1993 and she survives.
Marty grew up in Chillicothe, IL and graduated from Illinois Valley Central High School. He moved to Kokomo in 1985. He worked in food service for 36 years, from Pizza Hut to Half Moon. He later went to work for Wabash National and moved his family to Lafayette. He was currently employed by Caterpillar, a job he enjoyed very much. He loved camping, fishing, and watching drag racing. His favorite driver was John Force. He was a die-hard Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. He loved spending time with his family.
Surviving family include his wife Patty Eilers, Lafayette; his children, Corey and Brittany Eilers; Taylor Eilers and Evan Kiser; Brandon Eilers; Alysha Eilers and Robert Fee. His grandchildren include, Dani, Jenna, Miguel, Natalie, Nova, Mieah and Eilott. He is also survived by a brother, Mark and wife Lisa Eilers, sister-in-law, Eve Eilers; brothers-in-law, Bobby and wife Rayna Pack, David Pack and Jim Harness. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Darlene Harness, three nieces and three nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Mike Eilers, and father-in-law, Jim Harness.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Visitation will be held from 1 – 3 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Lenny Williamson officiating. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
