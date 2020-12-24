Martin Lee Cripe

Martin Lee “Marty” Cripe, 77, Kokomo, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital of Kokomo. He was born March 29, 1943 in Logansport to Harold and Leora (Castle) Cripe. He married Sondra Crowe on July 7, 2007 and she survives.
Martin was a 1961 graduate of Metea High School. He worked as a meat cutter for Kroger in Logansport and then Kokomo for 17 years and then worked at Chrysler for 43 years until his retirement in 2007. He was a member of the Local UAW and Bethel Tabernacle Church of God. Martin loved the Lord and the church. He enjoyed bowling, wood working, traveling, eating Reese’s Peanut butter cups and drive around in his “fast cars” and motorcycles. He enjoyed driving around and seeing different parts of the countryside.
Along with his wife of 13 years, he is survived by his children, Christine Cripe, Kenneth (Michelle) Cripe, Monty Cripe, Amy (Aaron) Smith; step son, Steve Holland; siblings, Carol Jean Depoy, Bill (Vickie) Cripe, Anita (Paul) Wells, Margaret Lynn Bultz; grandchildren, Kyle, Courtney, Mathew, Nichole, and Alexis Cripe, Isaac and Alaina Smith; step grandchildren, Casondra Oldaker, Steven, Rory, Braxton, Keagan, Jackson, and McKinnin Holland; a great grandchild; and three step great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Wayne Cripe.
Funeral services will be held at 6pm, Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Bethel Tabernacle Church of God, 661 400 S (SR 26). Pastor Steve Branstutter will officiate. Visitation will be held Tuesday, from 4pm until the time of the service at the church. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory are assisting with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
