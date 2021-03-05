Martin Jay Meyers, 50, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on March 4, 2021. He was born on June 12, 1970 in Red Wing, Minnesota the son of Nicholas and Kay (Budenski) Meyers . On March 8, 2012 he married Rebecca Meyers (Flores) who survives.
Marty was a Captain of the Kokomo Fire Department since 2006. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, kayaking and outdoor activities. Marty also enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an avid meat smoker and griller.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Rebecca Meyers of Kokomo, IN; children, Viktorya (Darnell) George; Bertha Meyers; Emmalee Meyers; Tyler Flores; four grandchildren; parents, Nick and Kay Meyers of Cannon Falls, MN; mother and father-in-law, Carlos and Pam Flores; brother, Philip (Darcy) Meyers of Cannon Falls, MN; sister, Jennifer (Nathan) Cole Farmington, MN; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Ruth Meyers; Lorin and Grace Budenski; uncle, Robert Meyers.
Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Abundant Life Church 1025 County Road East 400 South, Kokomo, IN 46902. Visitation will be 1:00 - 3:00 PM Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Abundant Life Church. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.