Martha R. (Wheeler) Daily

Martha R. Daily, 94, Kokomo, passed away at 1:10 pm Monday, July 13, 2020, at her home. She was born July 2, 1926, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Joseph & Myrtle (Brimberry) Wheeler. On February 17, 1947, she married John H. Daily who preceded her in death on November 11, 2004.
Martha attended Kokomo High School. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She enjoyed family gatherings and tailgating at the Notre Dame football games.
Martha is survived by her children, Michael (Sandy) Daily, Connie (Steve) Beatty, Patty (Kenny) Prifogle, John (Brenda) Daily, Cindy (Dave) King, Jim (April) Daily, and Ann Marie (Brent) Cossell; 17 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Jack Wheeler.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; grandchildren, Brad Daily and Lora Stone; and siblings, Stanley Wheeler, Joe “Boot” Wheeler, and Betty Smith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon on Friday, July 17, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington Street, Kokomo, with Rev. Fr. Brian Dudzinski the celebrant. Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 am until time of service on Friday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Martha’s memory to St. Patrick Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
