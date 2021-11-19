Martha Nilson

Martha M. Nilson, 88 of Kokomo, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 9, 2021. She was born to the late William Gratton Kennedy and Beatrice Deckard Kennedy on June 29, 1933 in Nashville, IN. Martha married William (Bill) A. Nilson in Bedford, Indiana on July 29, 1951. They shared over 61 loving years before his passing on April 4, 2013. Martha graduated from Brown County High School in Nashville Indiana. She worked for the Kokomo school district at Bon Air Elementary School for 22 years, retiring in 1988. Martha enjoyed time with family and friends, camping, and playing cards and board games with friends. She was devoted to serving her savior, Jesus and modeled the life of a Christian each day of her life. She demonstrated that Christ-centered love to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She always had a loving thought to share with others and showed true concern for people around her. Martha will be remembered for her kind and gentle spirit. She loved her children and had a sparkle in her voice when she proudly talked about her five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was a special person that enriched the lives of those that knew her. Surviving are two sons, Kenneth (Brenda) Nilson and Donald (Cynthia) Nilson; grandchildren, Michelle (Eddie) Lindow, Brad (Jackie) Nilson, Stephanie Nilson, and Melissa Nilson; great-grandchildren, Elyse Renauer, Lucas Nilson, Gabe Renauer, Kayleigh Lindow, Connor Nilson, Brooklyn Nilson, Tyler Nilson and Emery Lindow; and sisters, Katrine Miller, Esther Percifield, and Vella Akers. Preceding her in death is her husband William; infant daughter Diana, infant son Karl; grand daughter Sandra; and brothers William G. Kennedy, Melville C. Kennedy, George “Leston” Kennedy, and James Robert Kennedy. Funeral services for Martha will be held Monday, November 15, 2021 at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel. You may visit the family from 12-1pm prior to the service beginning at 1pm, with Pastor Jason Double officiating. Burial will follow at Albright cemetery.
