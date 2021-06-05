Martha Jane Dearing

Martha Jane Dearing, 103, of Kokomo, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was born in Kokomo on January 29, 1918. She was the Owner of a Dairy Queen and Baskin Robins for several years in Michigan, but the proudest restaurant was M&J Fish and Chips. She was always been a busy lady from the young age of marriage to starting a family and raising a young child, to her college years in her late 80s, and on. She is so loved, and she loves everyone that comes to her life. She is always there for her children and family, and you can always hear her praying over her family every night before bed. Surviving is her son, Fred Dearing and family, and daughter Barbara Jane Gerlach and family. Preceding her in death is her husband Winfred Woodrow Dearing. A gathering of friends and family will be held at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel on Sunday June 6, 2021 from 4pm to 6pm. At 6pm the Order of the Eastern Star Kokomo Chapter 89 will preside. Burial will take place at Crown Point cemetery on Monday morning at 10am.

Tags