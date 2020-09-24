Martha E. (Lambiotte) McKay

Martha E. McKay, 87, of Kokomo, went home to be with the Lord at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Golden Living of Kokomo. She was born February 21, 1933 in Hartford City, Indiana to George J. and Annie A. (Loriaux) Lambiotte. She married Murray McKay on October 24, 1953 and he survives.
Martha was a graduate of Hartford City High School. She retired from Marsh Food Liner in 1995 with over 31 years’ service as head cashier. She was a member of Judson Road Christian Church and loved to sing in the Choir.
Surviving family include her husband Murray McKay of Kokomo, their children, Thomas (Darlene) McKay of East Dublin, GA; Susan (Gary) Mingus, of Ennis, TX; Timothy McKay of Edinburgh, IN; Sandra (Dean) Thomas, Martinsville, IN; Sara (John) Roseberry of Kokomo, IN; Theodore (Janeen) McKay, Russiaville, IN; and Terry (Tammy) McKay of Kokomo, IN.
Her grandchildren include, Jennifer (Dana) Stevens, Keith McKay, Jeremy McKay, Courtney (Joseph) Click, Brittany Duke, Carly (Josh) Porter, Kimberly (Jeff) Koerner, Christy (Clint) Williams, Jacob (Morgan) McKay, Kylie (Chad) Riegler, Michael (Lone) McKay, Hannah Thomas and significant other Daniel Bailey, Jessica (Christopher) Dukes, Laura Roseberry and significant other, Braxton Shelton, Meghan McKay and significant other Kyle Steiner, Lea (Adam) Proulx, Nicholas McKay and Matthew (Sarah) McKay. She is also survived by 26 great grandchildren. Martha is preceded in death by her parents, two grandchildren, Autumn Roseberry and Bryan McKay; four sisters, Irene Sthrome, Georgette Lambert, Mary Jane Somers, and Julia Bennett.
A celebration of life service will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Pastor Jason Double officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions may be sent to a church of donor’s choice. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
