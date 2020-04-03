Martha “Arlene” Clements, 71, Kokomo, passed away at 11:59 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Kokomo. She was born on October 16, 1948, in Kokomo, to Gilbert R. and Thyra F. (Ludwig) Clevenger. On November 3, 1973, she married the late Dr. Robert Clements, at Bible Baptist Church, who preceded her in death on June 25, 2015.
Arlene is a 1966 graduate of Northwestern High School. She retired from Walmart and worked at RGIS Inventories. Arlene was a longtime member of Bible Baptist Church in Kokomo. She enjoyed riding horses, drawing and painting.
Survivors include her daughter, Amy Clements, of Russiaville; sisters, Karen Cornell and Darlene (Robert) Galloway; and three grandchildren, Taylor Murphy, Rileigh Murphy and Peyton Bitner.
In addition to her husband, Robert, Martha was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Fredrick Clevenger; brother-in-law, Gary Cornell; and grandparents.
Private services will be held at Stout & Son Funeral Home. A private burial will take place at Crown Point Cemetery with Pastor Keith Treadway officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Nunemaker’s Missionary in Arlene’s memory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
