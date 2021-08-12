Martha Ann Coppock

Martha Ann (Altherr) Coppock, 98 of Tipton passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Miller’s Merry Manor surrounded by her family. Martha was born in Tipton on May 15, 1923 to Edward & Susan (Schmitt) Altherr. She married Robert Coppock at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on September 2, 1946. He preceded her in death on November 2, 1984.
She loved her flower and vegetable gardens and made the best pies in the county. Martha worked several jobs during her life but being the store manager for the Tenbrook Sales office in Tipton was where she retired after 19 years.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and its Altar Rosary Society as well as the Legion of Mary. She loved her Catholic faith and never went a day without saying her rosary.
Marty is survived by her children, Camille (Gene) Sallee, Tipton, Brice (Esther) Coppock, Kokomo and Nanette Coppock of Tipton: seven grandchildren, Dawn Delk. Brent Slater, Diane Butler, Erica Libey, Randy Sallee, Jonathan Coppock and Daniel Coppock. She also has 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, daughter Melanie Slater, brothers Lawrence and Paul Altherr and sisters Katherine Kritsch, Agnes Massey, Mary Gootee and Deloras “Dee” Hoose.
A funeral mass for Marty will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 16 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Rev. Dennis Goth presiding. Burial in St. John’s Cemetery next to her beloved husband Robert will be at a later date. Visitation will be on Monday from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with the rosary being recited starting at 1:45.
Young-Nichols Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Memorial donations in honor of Marty may be made to the building fund at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 335 Mill Street, Tipton, Indiana, 46072.
Marty’s family would like to thank everyone at Miller’s Merry Manor for their loving care and support during her stay.